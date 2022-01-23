Malaika Arora keeps her winter style on fleek with a sweater dress and Dolce & Gabbana's boots: Yay or Nay?

Have you seen fashionable winter days? You will in a bit. This season's style has been heavily marked by outfits that can bless us with comfort. Sweaters, jackets, and trench coats were the ultimate starting point and even celebrities proved these to be statement-makers and head-turners. It's a no-brainer that the chills haven't left us alone completely so we might as well keep a warm-style game active. Well, we're here to establish that this winter will be nattier with this outfit inspiration that has a cosy feel which is absolutely off the charts.

If you're making dinner plans with your pals, we have an exceptionally cool outfit that will easily make it to your favourite outfit list. Let the cold stay outside, you take the heat to the location. If you want to forgo your pants, who wouldn't after they take a look at this wowza fit and accessories that make dressing up a whole lot fun. Malaika Arora was spotted recently right outside her residence clad in an ivory mini sweater dress. So perfect to get your wintertime glam, she wore the turtleneck number that had a ribbed hem and cuffs.

The 48-year-old locked her OOTN with Dolce & Gabbana's white knee-high boots curated with rubberized calfskin. The hi-trekking heeled footwear bore the DG logo. She rounded it off with a Dior saddle bag that's been quite the go-to accessory of Bollywood divas. Khushi Kapoor definitely loves it. Mala tied her hair into a top bun and had her eyebrows filled in with black pigment.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

