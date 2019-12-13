Malaika Arora keeps it fun and flirty in a white Dany Atrache Couture dress with lace detailing: Yay or Nay?

The diva looked elegant and stunning in a pretty white dress with ruffles and lace detailing. Tell is if you like the look or not below!

Malika Arora is one Bollywood diva who knows how to make heads turn and always stay relevant. Be it her innumerable gym looks, vacation looks or even casual outfits as she is spotted running errands out and about in the city. The Chaiyaa Chaiyya dancer knows how to pick the right outfit for the right occasion.

More recently, Malla picked out a lovely white dress as she made her way to an event. Her dress by Dany Atrache Couture featured a fitted bodice on top and opened up into a frilly skirt from waist down. The unusual sleeves were what made the outfit stand out. Her outfit bore normal cap sleeves and then opened up into massive lace bell sleeves that bore a scalloped hem.

A black cloth belt cinched her waist and completed her look.

The actress accessorised her look with silver hoop earrings and pristine white stiletto pumps.

To complete her look, the actress pulled her hair up into a tight ponytail and a few strands left loose around her face.

Smokey shimmery eyes, filled-in brows and deep maroon lips completed her look.

We are fawning over Malaika's ultra-chic and simple look. It made for the perfect girl-next-door look that we are completely digging, making the look a total yay from us!

What are your thoughts on Malaika's look? Love it as much as we do? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

