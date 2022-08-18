Malaika Arora in Laith Maalouf's mini dress offered a sparkling citrusy sight: Yay or Nay?

Love a glitter party? It's all luck in here. Come on in. Looks like black and red dresses aren't the only most-loved hues anymore. Hint: The style set we often turn to for the finest including last-minute outfit inspirations has proved where there is a bright hue, there's some magical spell you're bound to unleash. Just like how it's never too late to make party plans, it's ever the best idea to switch up your look for the night. Malaika Arora's latest one proves so. What a lewk!

To put it plainly, it was all about shine and glamour. We guess that's how you dress up to celebrate a new beginning in your life. In Mala's case, she is now an investor who has come together with Namrata Karad to bring to you all things stellar from Ahikoza, a global artisanal accessory brand. Last night was all about raising a toast to this news and Mala showed up in a mini tangerine dress.

All that sparkle made us go waaww. This dress instantly reminded us of Alina Anwar Couture's creation which Kriti Sanon donned for Bachchhan Paandey movie promotions. Pretty close, enough to say with the texture and hue, but can we ever have enough of all things good, fabulous and shiny? Seen here on Malaika is Laith Maalouf's full-sleeved ensemble with a close-neck, shoulder pads slightly puffed up, and a pleated detail that was attached to the waist. It also gave a picture of what looks like a beautiful spread of sequins.

The 48-year-old's OOTN was styled with black ankle-strapped stilettos which had sheer-detailed coverage. Also to go with it, she carried an Ahikoza black Amina Minaudière velvet clutch which had a knotted handle. A low ponytail and dewy makeup were the glam order that completed her look.

