Malaika Arora in leather outfits has us scouring the internet for a WOWSOME wardrobe upgrade

Leather up and never dress down! That’s the best tip we’ve borrowed from Malaika Arora. It’s your turn now!

Is there a specific weather for leather? Of course, yes. Not summer and monsoon-friendly for sure. But, a delightful bet in the days of autumn and winter. While coziness is guaranteed on most days, sweat is inevitable as well. Be cautious but don’t steer clear from this comfort-fit available to you through biker jackets, trousers, dresses, shorts, and almost everything you can name in the fashion world. In the lookout for a leather mini lookbook? Celebrities have often made this fabulous fabric a part and parcel of her style diaries. There’s never going to be a dearth of inspiration in this realm and all we can do is swoon over them again.

has always been on the fashion charts for her edgy and sultry choice of clothes. So, when in doubt whether or not leather can make for the most flattering number, think about the Chaiyya Chaiyya star who has never failed to look her best in leathers.

Time to spill the not-so-best kept secret: Airports for celebs are mostly about flying high in style. With paps waiting to photograph them, celebrities are dressed to perfection at any given hour be it at midnight or early morning. They’re ever ready! Malaika stepped out in a multi-hued sweater and paired it up with red leather pants. With beige boots that bore fringe details and a black tote bag, she was ready to take off to another continent.

Hitting every style spot with a 10/10, the starlet donned a Pritch London leather fit. The full-sleeved black jacket was tailored with pleats at the hem. She layered the jacket over a nude lace corset and teamed it with cigarette shorts.

Often spotted in Gucci, Malaika chose to style herself in a black leather jacket that featured zipper pockets, closure, green and black trims at the neck and sleeves. She paired it up with black sunglasses, a perfectly tucked-in white top, ripped denim, and white shoes. Here’s what your OOTN should look like.

What are the best-dressed dreams made up of? This reference will help you out. The stunner dressed up in outfits from Toni Maticevski. The close neck black full-sleeved top featured ruched details at the bust while the mini skirt was divided into a wrap detail cinched into a knot towards one side of her waist and the rest of the fabric was coloured in white. She wrapped the fashionable look with pointed-toe black pumps.

Silver Boots and leather pants? There is nothing more chic-er than this duo. Malaika picked a dual-toned jacket and high-waisted black leather pants to complete her date-night look. She kept it hot with a black and white jacket that was topped off a black spaghetti top. To complete her outfit, she chose silver boots and a mini bag with multi-coloured beads.

Which leather outfit do you wish to own? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt in stripes has our eyes & heart HOOKED to our screens

Credits :PINKVILLAINSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×