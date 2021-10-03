Malaika Arora looks all glammed up in a comfortable printed co ord set: Yay or Nay?

Every Bollywood celeb has their own style when it comes to fashion. Lockdown has made people adopt comfortable dressing. Acing a basic comfortable look has been everyone's agenda. Celebrities have adopted the mantra of simple yet chic in their lifestyle.

From Kareena Kapoor to , everyone has changed their everyday style with comfort. Recently, was spotted in the city with her amazing style. Malaika has stunned us with her looks and attires and once again we are awe-inspired. Last seen at the award show Malaika killed the red carpet with her style.

Today, the actress donned a comfy printed co-ord set for a casual day out. She wore a matching set of a comfortable shirt and wide-leg pants. The printed set had an asymmetrical work with hues of mustard, black, grey, and beige. Malaika paired up white sneakers to complete her comfortable day look.

Going all casual with the outfit, Malaika went all glam with her makeup and hair. Her smokey grey eyes, perfectly filled arched brows, blush cheeks, and nude lips made her look prettier in her outfit. Her straight hair was styled into a side pouffe and open to one side. Malaika went all neutral with her accessories without adding much pomp to the outfit.

Malaika's comfortable style with the addition of glam makeup looked perfect on her. She surely did something different with her look which caught everybody's attention.

How did you like her glam and comfy style? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan amps up a basic white suit with her printed Organza dupatta from The Loom: Yay or Nay?