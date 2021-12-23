Malaika Arora looks all things glitz and glam in a gold metallic dress; YAY or NAY?

Malaika Arora is aging backwards. From her dance numbers that still make us groove to her fitness regime that inspires every woman, no one can take her place in the industry. Her ability to pull off any piece of clothing still astonishes us. Her curvaceous figure deserves to be flaunted and hence, the diva loves to dress up in body-hugging outfits.

Metallic and shimmery outfits have always been Malaika’s go-to choice. Her fashion motto is all about keeping things glittery, glamorous and over the top. She loves to make a statement in metallic outfits that make her the centre of attention. Malla drove our midweek blues away as she made an appearance last night, at the Golden Glory Awards 2021. She set our feeds on fire as she posted pictures of her outfit and was seen decked up in shades of gold, looking like a million bucks.

Malaika picked a gold metallic mini dress from the shelves of the designer house Dundas. The one-shoulder body-hugging dress was adorned in ruffles details at the sleeve and the neckline. The dress featured one full sleeve and was covered in minute ruched detailing all over.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Malaika accessorised her look with black ear studs and a silver ring from the house of Anmol Jewellers. For footwear, she opted for classic gold pointed-toe stilettos.

Her hair was styled with small braids at the scalp and was tied in a high ponytail that featured soft waves. Assisted by hair and makeup artist Meghna Butani, Malaika decked up in gold eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick.

Did you like Malaika Arora’s metallic red carpet look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

