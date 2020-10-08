Malaika Arora looks ethereal in an off beat lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora goes all out as she picks up a bright yellow desi number by Tarun Tahiliani and we are in awe! Check it out

has recently elevated her style game and there's no denying that. From gorgeous sarees to lehengas, gowns and exquisite dresses, she's tried it all. While she's always trying to bring something new to the table, we love the fact that she balances out her look quite well. Today, she's back with yet another look and it's sure to make your jaws drop!

The actress who is a judge at a reality dance show decked up for the night in a gorgeous lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. To be honest, she had us with just the colour she chose for the day. Sunshine yellow is always a great hue and boy does she do it justice. An embellished lehenga skirt was her pick and what stole the show was the blouse. While lehengas have become a go-to for Bollywood celebs recently, we are loving the fact that Malaika added her own twist with the blouse.

The one-shouldered wonder was a blouse but also mimicked a saree drape in all it's elegance. It then featured a pallu that flowed from her shoulders giving an illusion of a dupatta.

Adding to her look, she layered traditional necklaces and opted for silver hoops to accessorise her look. Arora then let her hair down in soft waves while opting for a glowing dewy makeup look.

We honestly loved how she balances out the look with minimal hair and makeup while also stealing the show with the blouse!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

