Malaika Arora looks RAVISHING in a black sheer cutout gown at Manish Malhotra’s house party; Yay or Nay?

From time to time, ace designer Manish Malhotra holds up a party at his home where Bollywood's who’s who meet up and chillax. The entrance to his home can itself be counted as a mini red carpet event where celebs flaunt their best fashion while paparazzi click stunning photos of them from all angles. Yesterday, along with her sister Amrita Arora and friends Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Ananya Panday and more met at the designer’s house for a fun house party. While each lady looked their best, Malaika undeniably bet them all with her ravishing choice of outfit.

The 47-year-old actress looked like a 23-year-old fashion diva in her sensuous black bodycon dress. Her figure-hugging number bore a front slit and flirty cut-outs in zig-zag form with sheer details. If this stunning avatar of Malaika doesn’t motivate you to kickstart your fitness journey right away we don’t know what will. She teamed the look with an equally stunning pair of strappy stilettos and a black mask. The back of her dress featured a zipper and a tie-up detail to accentuate her curves. The Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer looked elegant and classy in her all-black look.

Her makeup game was admirable and we love how she kept it glam yet minimal with rust-brown lip shade, dewy base and right amount of highlighter. What gave her look a millennial twist was the glamorous curtain bangs styled by hairstylist Mehak Oberoi. Malaika Arora looked top-notch classy in her luxe black look as Manish Malhotra himself called her the hottest.

Earlier yesterday, she even visited Wendell Rodrick’s new store launch in the city wearing the same black figure-hugging number. What do you think of her classy sassy look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

