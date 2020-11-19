Malaika Arora looks splendid as she goes desi in Tarun Tahiliani: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora goes all out desi in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble for Diwali. Check it out

We just celebrated Diwali and to be honest, we've had a gala time especially when it comes to dressing up and all things fashion. While the past few months have been pretty dry when it comes to celebrity fashion, actresses are clearly making up for it with their numerous festive attires and we're definitely not complaining! Malaika Arora has been taking quite the leap when it comes to pulling off desi attires and in a few recently shared pictures by the diva, she's here to steal the show.

The actress whose pictures look no less of an old painting made the most of her Tarun Tahiliani ensemble for the festive season. Arora wore a gorgeous concept saree by the designer. The saree bore an old-world charm as it pleated around the waist and cinched it. She layered the gold ready to wear drape with an embellished jacket. The jacket bore lapels filled with gold and silver embroideries matched with similar work on the hell and sleeves.

Malaika styled the look with loads of silver jewellery and a mathapatti made out of the same metal. A sleek bun adorned with gajra upped the traditional factor. For her glam, she kept things neutral and balanced out the look with a flawless base, perfectly contoured cheeks, a little bit of definition to the eye and a nude lip!

We are quite a fan of how Malaika Arora managed to step out of her style horizons and tried out something new. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

