Malaika Arora looks like a summer dream in a yellow gown by Georges Chakra; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora stuns in a gorgeous yellow wonder by Georges Chakra and we cannot take our eyes off her. Check it out

There’s no denying the fact that ages like wine and gets better and better with each passing year. She has time and again proved that nobody can do it better than her and that is clearly not a secret. From red carpet events to weddings, she has always been on top of her game. Not just that, she has also managed to slay all kinds of ensembles.

Pantsuits at the airport to rocking some of the most stunning ensembles on the red carpet, the diva is definitely raising the bar high and her past looks are enough proof of it. Yesterday, she definitely added a whole new level to that bar as she stunned in a gorgeous yellow number by Georges Chakra. The diva opted for a long yellow gown that bore a one-shouldered silhouette that was elevated by layers of statement ruffles at the shoulders. The dress then went on to cinch her waist and later transcended into a flowy wonder. A thigh-high slit then showed enough of her long toned legs while the long hem gracefully brushed the floors.

The yoga enthusiast then styled the look with side parted soft open curls that brushed her shoulder. For her glam, the diva then chose to make it perfect for the summer with soft smokey eyes, flawless base and a neutral toned lip.

