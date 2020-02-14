Malaika Arora looks like the ultimate desi bride as she walks the runway for Varun Chakkilam: Yay or Nay?

The diva donned a lovely red lehenga with a deep blouse and loads of work on it as she strutted the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2020.

is an actress who has managed to stay relevant and passed the test of time. She has donned multiple hats - model, actress, mother, wife and more. The diva made an appearance and strutted the runway for Lakme Fashion Week which is currently taking place in Mumbai.

The diva was all decked up as she walked the ramp for designer Varun Chakkilam. For the runway, the diva picked out a dazzling red outfit. It bore a lovely blouse with a bustier that was paired with a long, flowy skirt with the same red material and an overlay of silver zardozi work and embroidery on it. She completed her look with a dupatta that she draped around her that featured a scalloped hem.

To accessorise her look, the diva opted for a choker neckpiece with loads of gemstones on it that made for the perfect statement accessory for the outfit. Her hair was pulled back into a loose messy bun for a clean look. A dewy glow with loads of highlighter, rosy cheeks and pink, neutral lips made for an epic look for the evening.

We have no doubt that Malaika Arora looked nothing short of a glamorous bride at the event. Malaika sashayed down the runway in the heavy number as she glowed and showed off her toned figure.

Credits: Viral Bhayani

