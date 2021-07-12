Malaika Arora made yet another trendy statement in baggy jeans & styled it with a crop top; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora loves her baggy jeans and is always a step ahead when it comes to rocking them like a pro. Check it out

Baggy jeans are the most trendy thing right now. Gone are the days of celebs wearing skinny jeans. With the Gen-Z trends getting immensely popular, baggy jeans are getting all the popularity it needs. seems to be getting well-versed with these trends and more often than ever, the actress is seen stepping out in some of the most trendy denims.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress picked out high-waisted flared jeans that did full justice to her curvy frame. Ms Arora picked out a pair of flared jeans with ribbed details on the knees. The hem casually brushed the floors and instead of going all out with heels like she did last time, the actress picked out a pair of blue sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look. The high-waisted denim then showed off her toned midriff while she styled it with a strappy crop top. Leaving her hair down looking perfect, the actress covered her makeup-free face with a black mask.

In the last few weeks, the actress has been obsessing over her love for baggy denims and has clearly nailed all the ways to style it right. Right from a bright shirt and heels to a ruffled top, Mala surely knows her way around keeping things trendy and we’re a fan!

What are your thoughts about it? Are you team baggy denims or skinny jeans? Let us know in the comments section below.

