Malaika Arora in Maison d'AngelAnn's slit sequin gown proved glamour looks better when in red: Yay or Nay?

The one most obvious hue that Valentine's Day calls to mind is red. The fever this hue brings about this month isn't soaring down anytime soon and if you too want to be a part of the fun glam game, here's how to kickstart your fashion tour. Be quick to hit the fail-proof option of a dress and pay close attention to the drama it can bolster. If your search for a dashing dress didn't seem to please you enough, here's a reference that will show you how to lean into the spirit of love, style, and colour wise.

Here's what we mean by not all dresses are created equal. This one can put a dazzling spin on your slay game as you are ready up for a date night followed by a party. Fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani took to social media to heat up our screens for good with Malaika Arora's dashing look in a gown. Ah, the flow of sequins, a sight we'll cherish in abundance this February. We're feeling extra fabulous already! The red ensemble by Maison d'AngelAnn featured full sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a high-low hem that created a thigh-high slit. Perfect to replace your dress that comes with very little oomph-inducing details like this number?

It also came with a broad fabric belt that cinched her waist and had flounces placed at the side. This look was concluded with statement earrings from Farah Khan World, a gold ring, and ankle-strap stilettos. Mala sure knows what it takes to make heads turn and with her middle-parted wavy tresses, dewy makeup, and eyelids coloured vibrant, we love how she made this entire look a stunning one.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Alia Bhatt showed how to be ready for weddings in spring like a desi diva in floral sarees