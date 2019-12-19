Malaika Arora makes a regal statement in an ensemble by Raghavendra Rathore; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora paints a royal picture as she decks up in a stunning ensemble by Raghavendra Rathore. Check it out

has been clearly creating a lot of buzzes when it comes down to fashion and there’s no denying that! Adding to it, she has also been creating a lot of fitness goals and her frequent visits to the gym are enough proof of that! From her laid-back gym looks to her stunning red carpet appearances, the Chaiyya Chaiyya has been making sure to put her best foot forward no matter what. While on it, she is also making sure to bring something new to the table every time she steps out.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress made a regal statement in a gorgeous number by Raghavendra Rathore. The ivory-coloured ensemble featured a long ruffled skirt that gracefully brushed the floors. She styled it with an intricately embroidered band gala jacket that bore full sleeves and hemmed right at her thighs. She then painted a regal picture by styling her long mane into curls that had a whole old-world charm to it. Adding to it, she accessorised the look with a pair of ruby studs that added more to the vibe.

For her glam, the Munni Badnaam actress chose for a bold black smokey eye, perfectly contoured cheeks and a neutral-toned matte lip. What made her glam stand out was loads of shimmery highlighter.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Don’t forget to follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More