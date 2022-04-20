Malaika Arora makes a sexy return to all things glam in a halter-neck top, jeans & a Gucci belt; Yay or Nay?

In a world full of colours, let's just hear it for white ensembles. Quick to create an epic series of chic wins, we can't think of letting anything come between our love for this hue. You may clean your wardrobe of everything worthy of being eschewed, but to be on board with a casual look that's too fashionable to resist, stays a goal meant to be achieved. Isn't it? Here's another timeless piece we can't stop gloating about, denim season, you have us wholly invested. Both white and blue jeans are put together, here's what you get.

Malaika Arora is back, folks. We missed her everyday style. You'll now see a trail of sexy looks and won't be able to look away even if a look has been done to death. Mala got some cool style tricks like no other. The 48-year-old was spotted last night outside a restaurant post-dinner with her girl gang, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and their kids. Mala picked out a white top with a halter-neck and a back tie-up detail placed above her waist. She wore this like a hottie with Top Shop's holographic ripped jeans which the dancing diva wears often and gives a new makeover every single time. This time around, she styled it up by throwing in a Gucci GG belt with a double G buckle.

She proved to be a golden style girl with a hobo bag that looked glorious with all that shine. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl further added a NY denim cap and pointed-toe pumps that had a touch of her bag. She kept her hair clipped behind and her skin had a dewy makeup on.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

