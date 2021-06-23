  1. Home
Malaika Arora makes street style look chic as she adds colour to her casual OOTD; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora picks out a bright yellow shirt and we’re crushing over her OOTD. Check it out
3939 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora makes street style look chic as she adds colour to her casual OOTD; Yay or Nay?
Malaika Arora’s style has always been the one to grab eyeballs. While the actress often picks out OTT gowns and ensembles, her off-duty wardrobe is to die for. Her casual wardrobe consists of all trendy silhouettes and pieces that could literally give every millennial a run for their money. Just a few days ago, we saw her rocking bagging jeans with a cute crop top and today she’s back at it with her colourful OOTD. 

We spotted the actress out and about in the city looking her chic best. Again, she picked out a pair of baggy mom jeans that cropped right at her ankles. She styled the baggy denim with a bright yellow shirt that was tucked around her waist. The bright shirt perfectly added colour to the gloomy Mumbai weather while the actress’s chic tuck in added extra oomph. While both the shirt and jeans were oversized and baggy, the actress managed to rock it in style. 

Taking things a notch higher, the actress ditched her usual flats for a pair of brown box heeled pumps that worked as a chic addition to the casual OOTD. She made the outfit look dressier with a black arm-candy while pulling her hair back in a sleek centre-parted low bun. A grey mask covered her no-makeup face while rounding off the look. 

What are your thoughts about her OOTD? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Tara Sutaria does Y2K fashion right in a fitted bodysuit and distressed jeans: Yay or Nay?

Credits :viral bhayani

