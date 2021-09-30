Malaika Arora in a Manish Malhotra defined what sequin slay is all about; Yay or Nay?

We hope you're always ready to party or, at the very least, allow yourself to be drenched in a shimmery frenzy. We felt that intense-shine energy today, and it's a style lesson we're currently obsessed with. once again proved that nothing can overpower the striking aesthetic of sarees in a Manish Malhotra attire. Check it out!

The Chaiyya Chaiyya starlet has a style game that can instantly warm up your heart for she has a lot of outfits in store. Her blue denim ripped jeans or a shimmery saree, she’s worked up a charm many times with her ensembles proving to be a queen every other day. Maneka Harisinghani styled the resplendent diva in a multi-coloured saree that spoke high of regality and embraced all things beautiful on it. Did you know this ultra-stunning saree is priced at Rs1,35,000?. Embroidered so gorgeously by paying attention to detail, the loosely draped saree was switched up with a V-neckline neckline forest green blouse that featured cut-out details. This look truly deserves top marks for the glittery jewellery that appeared in the form of a fingering, silver curb patterned necklace that gelled with the bracelet and curvy chain which had the face of a snake etched on it.

Having skipped her earrings, her desi look was glammed up with neatly drawn eyebrows, highlighted skin, tightlined eyes, and a subtle brown pout. Mala's side-parted hairdo looked equally great in prettifying her look.

