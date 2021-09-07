Malaika Arora in Manish Malhotra ensembles has us hit double tap and swoon over all its glory

With life almost easing back to normal, we’re hoping that dressing up again isn’t a retired concept for you. Whether you're off to a wedding or a party, any chic ensemble would play as the frontrunner of everything glam currently. This inspo guide with in Manish Malhotra outfits is perfect for women who love to experiment.

Malaika as one would love to address is the ultimate fashionista who takes lehengas, sarees, swimwear, and all that you could point fingers on a stylish spin. Our favourite seems to be her choices made with the ace designer Manish Malhotra’s designs from a mirror-work dress to sequin sarees, what a glorious sight it is to behold. First up, we love the rush of sequins here that make us want to crush on its beauty so hard. For the launch of a reality show, the Chaiyya Chaiyya starlet chose to make a ritzy case in a gold saree that was all aglow with sequins. The loosely draped metallic number was rightly celebrated with a matching sleeveless sequin blouse. Her accessories also kept up with the high-shine fever, a diamond choker and emerald fingerings are the ones to be applauded.

Birthday coming soon? Make it the one that’s never going to be forgotten. Malaika chose the Manish Malhotra mini dress that gleamed with intricate mirror work. The mini low-back dress featured a plunging neckline and studded double straps. Those silver pumps showed us how to never settle with something that doesn’t make keep the ante high.

Lehengas just like sarees are often the epitome of elegance in every girl’s closet. This pastel and pretty blue lehenga set from Manish’s Tabān collection is the one you can head to a wedding reception with because who doesn’t love the attention that is sure to follow you? Let the skirt make for one envious statement as you twirl in it, thanks to the silver and gold sequins that’s occupied the centerstage through the sleeveless blouse, dupatta, and high-waist skirt. Fashion stylist, Maneka Harisinghani chose a diamond maang tikka, emerald green cuff, and fingering to accessorise her look.

Glitter up, girl! As you aim to own the night, here’s a party-perfect dress. The knee-length number came with a plunging neckline, the sheer fabric added a sultry finish. The low-back fit also featured a mini slit at the back. She ignored the jewellery department and chose pointed-toe shimmery pumps to finish off her look. Is hottie your new name? Of course, it is!

Can a classic embroidered gown ever fail to spell love? The element of tulle sure has our hearts sold, the metallic embroidery and those straps complement the sheer outfit so gorgeously.

Which outfit is your vote for? Let us know in the comments below.

