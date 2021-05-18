Malaika Arora in a Manish Malhotra saree is here to add sparkle to your wardrobe: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora never fails to add a plethora of charismatic elements to all of her outfits, regardless of the day or occasion. Here's an example that will serve as your sartorial guide for the next virtual wedding party to which you've been invite

Love humming to the Chaiyya Chaiyya song from the 1990s? It sure does strike a chord to date and instantly gets us grooving just like , right? We love her impeccable moves powdered with an unparalleled verve. She’s a star of Bollywood who motivates us for all the right reasons that can be spoken volumes about. Instagram is lately inspiring us to practice yoga every day. Be it while making videos or walking her pet Casper around, she knows how to keep her fashion game alive.

The dancing diva looked nothing short of alluring in a saree she donned recently for Super Dancer 4. To stop and stare or resume with the chores we were doing was the question. Such is her ability to keep us captivated when she’s on-screen. If you’re looking to add a sparkling spin to your traditional saree, get scrolling as we tap into its details:

The look above is absolutely soothing to our eyes and we can't wait to be swathed in this stunning saree. Malaika wore this shimmery blue sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra, which was amazingly styled by Mohit Rai.

This show-stealer saree number was paired with a spaghetti strap blouse, accessorised with a kundan necklace, finger ring, and earrings. Her glam game was all about kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery lids, flushed cheeks, and lips decked in maroon. While her hair stood untied with soft waves to make it all look equal parts chic and elegant.

