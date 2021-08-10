Malaika Arora in a Manish Malhotra sequin saree showed us how to dazzle in style; Yay or Nay?

The love birds are gearing up to get hitched whether they’re kicking off an intimate or a mega nuptial affair, there’s so much prep they'll have to do. And, maybe you too? If you're the wedding guest, you'll have to check-in at the location with glitz. So, what's better than a saree to make for a tantalising case? A sequin drape will do the magic.

B-town’s diva knows how to carry sarees in her stride with absolute glamour. And, sequins is something we’ve noticed time and again in her style lookbook. Yesterday was another example of her in the sparkling number for the launch of Big Boss OTT, she donned a loosely draped Manish Malhotra saree that was adorned with intricate sequins divided into patterns all over the saree. Worth bookmarking for a wedding as one can easily guess that, “to shine is the way ahead” is written on this attire. Fashion stylist, Maneka Harisinghani styled this metallic saree with a matching strappy blouse that looked striking together.

To keep the shine game strong, she picked out an unjoined diamond choker and finger rings with emeralds. Malaika’s makeup flawlessly complemented her saree with the perfect glitter eyelids, skin highlighted with lots of sheen, shimmery pout, black eyeliner, enhanced eyelashes, and groomed eyebrows. Her chiseled face is such a delight to our eyes, right? Her tresses were left open into messy waves that created a breezy vibe.

What are your thoughts about this look? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

