Malaika Arora in a Marchesa feather gown looked like a sparkly dream goddess; Yay or Nay?

Dressing up to an event can be quite a puzzle as it expects you to put only the best of glam. This indeed signals one to play bold if need be. Ever considered gowns? There's nothing that could rival its bewitching power. Especially the ones glammed up with the spirit of dazzling elements and trust us the concept of perfect exists. Here's proof!

This is just another glamorous day in the life of also referred to as the ultra-fashionable star known for her exceptional style. The longing allure of looking like the sartorially forward woman wherever you go is multifold, here’s a party number that could be of great use on repeat. Yes, we said it out loud wear it for as long as you can and it’ll always look new. Here’s what Mala wore to one event that was based in Goa. Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri picked out a Marchesa gown that was stunning and sexy in equal measure. This American brand is often boastful of its creations that involve tulle, ruffles, floral appliqué, and feathers woven into the outfits. This wonder donned by the Fashion Khatam Mujhpe starlet was no different rather boasted high of its charming aura.

This full-length ensembled dripped in feather details that were attached in horizontal patterns and were further amplified to make it mimic a tiered dress. This gown not only hugged her body well but also bore the illusion of a sheer fabric that highlighted her plunging neckline. It was intricately embellished with beads and studs that scattered all over her exceptionally fabulous dress. If you’re an accessory maven, you should totally try something from Ayana silver jewellery. It’s on the style cards of many celebs at the moment, just like Malaika wore gleaming earrings and fingerings.

Mala’s looked like an ultimate vintage dream that's come alive with the hairstyle that took us back in the retro days of Hollywood. Her hair was neatly seated in a side-swept way with waves. The makeup too kissed her skin so incredibly with a wine-hued matte pout, highlighted cheekbones, skin brushed nice with a blush, eyebrows shaped well, and a gold glittery eyeshadow that worked soft smokey eye look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Malaika Arora proved chic is the way forward in Amit Aggarwal outfits