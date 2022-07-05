Malaika Arora in a Naeem Khan gown proves she's a sheer dazzling diva; Yay or Nay?

It takes two to tango and Malaika Arora serves a glam fashion case to prove it. How do you glam-ify a moment if you're not game with an oomph-giving ensemble? She wore a red-carpet favourite, also referred to as a gown, in a Mala way. What's as given is that the dancing diva doesn't let the weather speak for her style as seen in this edit. Monsoon is here but what do you do when dresses keep bestowing you with phenomenal statements? Now, that's not easy to forget.

Malaika's style archives are the destination for not-so-basic outfits and edgy is the core theme of it all. The weather report may read rain but the 48-year-old's style for the night was fireworks. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani in a Naeem Khan rusted gold gown, this had a slight fish-cut silhouette as it bore equal parts of a bodycon and flared aesthetic which opened to settle on the floor.

This sheer knit dress featured a plunging V-neckline and the substantial spread of sequins and crystal beads on it created a magical and out-of-this-world look. She donned this one-piece ensemble over a two-piece bikini nude set. To add contrast to this can’t-stop-staring look, a green emerald choker chain-link necklace and rings were included. Malaika's hair was styled into a side-part, clipped at the side to keep tendrils locked and her skin had a dewy base with black winged eyeliner, eyelids in their shiny best with gold pigment, and a glossy pout.

