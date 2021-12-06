Malaika Arora in Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu's blue sequin gown showed how to be a dazzling diva: Yay or Nay?

Party invites are racking up and reacquainting yourself with an old favourite dress may seem like the ideal thing to do but you'd always count on more glamour-delivering ensembles. We hope sequins are a part of your party life and you'll join us in singing praises to these little beauties that were born to sparkle all-out. Well, this season is all about embracing the OTT drama through dresses that scream a very Christmas-y vibe.

But, are Christmas parties all about the season's staple hues like red, white, and green outfits? Life offers up incredibly chic colours and yet we love to stay in a rut. So, here's saying no to Santa-approved shades and going for a blue one the next time you choose to doll up. The ever-sexy Malaika Arora recently went all fierce yet again in a cobalt blue gown from Turkey-based designer, Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu.

For a jewellery ad shoot, Mala donned an all-sparkly number that settled with unabashed elegance on the floor. It showed no midriff but a thigh-high slit was so very sensuous a detail that displayed her toned legs. The short-sleeved gown looked as though it was a bespoke one made solely for the Chaiyya Chaiyya star for it stuck to her body so gorgeously.

The plunging neckline feature of the dress was embellished with minute crystals which made it look extremely party-appropriate and easily gives you the license to skip the necklace. Her outfit was complemented with ankle-strap gold heels and Khanna Jewellers earrings decked up strikingly with diamond studs.

Mala took the to shine is the way forward theme a little too seriously here as her makeup suggested just that. A strong highlighter game, dewy base, red hot pout, rose gold glitter eyelids, groomed eyebrows, enhanced eyelashes, and cheeks bathed with blush proved more is always fun.

Her hair was styled into beach waves all set to make hearts race.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

