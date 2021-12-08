Malaika Arora oozes sultry vibes in red shimmery sheer Naeem Khan outfit; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora has given us enough proof that age is just a number with her glamorous fashion choices. Be it risque gowns, chic bodycon tops or classy suits, the diva carries off all styles equally well and impresses us with her glamorous avatars. Her go-to stylist Maneka Harisinghani has been winning hearts for setting trends and breaking stereotypes with her strong styling game. The recent look of the actress in a red ensemble proves what a stunner she is! Scroll on to decode the look.

Malaika Arora shimmered in a fierce red sheer dress featuring one shoulder, body-hugging silhouette with a side slit. The scintillating number from ace designer Naeem Khan bore embroidered floral and glitter details that added bling to her sultry look. The intricate work on her sheer dress spruced up the glitter glam spirit of her sensuous look. A red flowy cape tied around her neck amped up the drama and Malaika looked ravishing in red. While a cluster of silver bracelets from Mozaati Handcrafted Jewels, matching ring and silver stilettos kept her accessory department minimal, the diva scored high with her glam makeup game. Nude glossy lips, contoured face, loads of highlighter and perfect eye makeup featuring shimmery eyeshadow and slightly winged liner perfected her look. She set her side-parted hair in a wet wavy hairstyle and rounded off her style like a true diva.

Netizens were all hearts for Malla’s new look and we think she totally slayed it as usual. What are your thoughts on her bleed red sheer dress teamed up with a cape; Yay or Nay?

Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 6 Times bride-to-be, Katrina Kaif made our hearts skip a beat in red ethnic attires