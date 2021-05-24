Malaika Arora opts for an oversized shimmering pantsuit by Gaby Charbachy; Yay or Nay?

Serving stunning fashion goals, we have Malaika Arora looking her fabulous best in an oversized pantsuit. Check it out

For over months now we haven’t had celebs stepping out or let alone serving some of the most stunning looks. While the second wave is still going on, a few shoots for reality TV shows are open which means we do end up seeing a few celebrities look their best. Today on our list is who decked up for her TV appearance.

For the shoot, the actress picked out a pantsuit and made a powerful statement. She literally put her party pants on as Arora picked out a pair of silver shimmering pants. The pants bore an oversized flared silhouette that brushed the floors and perfectly balanced it out with her long blazer jacket. The blazer bore abstract print in grey while the log silhouette hemmed at her thigh. The blazer jacket also featured power shoulders and a cut out at the back that showed off her toned body as she ditched her shirt. The silver pants and grey jacket combo was definitely a solid one but she took things to another level by styling it with contrasting emerald jewellery. Arora picked out a diamond necklace with an emerald pendant that added just the right amount of colour to her outfit.

Malaika then styled her long brunette mane in soft waves and let it down in a centre part. For her glam, she kept things confined to neutral tones with soft smokey eyes and a nude lip completing her look.

We are absolute fans of the look but we think that with a curvy frame like Malaika’s there’s a lot that could have been done instead of the baggy pants. What are your thoughts about it? Do you like the look? Let us know in the comments section below.

