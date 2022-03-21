Malaika Arora paints San Francisco white in a satin gown from House of CB; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora is ageing backwards. From her dance numbers that still make us groove to her fitness regime that inspires every woman, no one can take her place in the industry. Her ability to pull off any piece of clothing still astonishes us. Her curvaceous figure deserves to be flaunted and hence, the diva loves to dress up in body-hugging outfits.

Trendy and classic outfits have always been Malaika’s go-to choice. Her fashion motto is all about keeping things glamorous and over the top. She loves to make a statement in body-hugging outfits that make her the centre of attention. Malla drove our Monday blues away with white as she stepped out in San Francisco dress in a white corset dress. She set our feeds on fire as she posted Instagram stories in her outfit and was seen decked up in white, looking like a million bucks.

Malaika picked out a white gown from the shelves of leading British womenswear brand, House of CB. The satin outfit featured a corset-like bodice that hugged Malaika’s svelte, petite frame, a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps that held the outfit in place. It featured a side thigh-high fit that added an extra dose of sultriness to the look. The diva layered the outfit with a long, oversized checked beige and green trench coat to shield herself from the San Francisco cold.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she sealed the ensemble with matching white pointed-toe pumps. For her accessories, she chose copper coloured rectangle shaped earrings and thick gold fingerings.

Malaika kept her makeup simple with filled-in brows, a dewy base, shimmery copper eyeshadow, mascara laden lashes, blushed cheeks and a glossy pink lip shade. She kept her long, brunette tresses open in soft curls with a middle parting.

What do you think of Malaika Arora’s classy white look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

