Malaika Arora paired her athleisure airport look with a Gucci x Balenciaga collaboration jacket: Yay or Nay?

One of the most-awaited collaborations has been that of Gucci and Balenciaga. Ever since the announcement back in April, every fashionista has been waiting to get her hands on it. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the first to show off her Gucci x Balenciaga jacket in her birthday wish to Natasha Poonawala. But today, Malaika Arora was spotted making the same jacket a part of her airport look!

The actress is a fan of both the luxury fashion labels Gucci and Balenciaga and is often spotted wearing pieces from their collections as well as carrying expensive handbags and sporting accessories from their collections. It therefore, comes as no surprise that the diva got her hands on the latest collaboration between the two brands and showed it off in full glory!

At the airport, Malla was spotted deep in conversation with Varun Dhawan. She was dressed in a comfortable athleisure look which involved a black tank top and leggings combination paired with black pointed-toe boots. She topped this off with a Gucci x Balenciaga jacket with black lapels from the latest collaboration, which featured a baggy, oversized silhouette. With her hair thrown into a top-knot and a black face mask, we thought Malla's airport look was effortlessly stylish and on-trend!

