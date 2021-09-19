Malaika Arora pairs her Zara outfit with a Bottega Veneta clutch and heels worth 3.5 LAKH: Yay or Nay?

Always on-trend, has a vast and enviable collection of handbags and shoes. The diva stepped out last evening carrying with her a new clutch from Bottega Veneta styled with padded heels as she held on to . Read on for all the details of Malla's look that was the perfect combination of high street and luxury style, which was on point.

Now that things are slowly opening up, date nights have become a thing again. Celebrities have begun dressing up and stepping out in style. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made full use of the excellent weather and were spotted exiting a restaurant last evening. For the occasion, Malla picked out a white shirt that she tied up at her waist and styled with denim shorts, both from Zara.

With her accessory game strong, the Munni Badnam dancer added a Bottega Veneta mini Jodie leather bag in white that costs a whopping Rs. 2,69,317. Additionally, the diva threw on a pair of white Padded Heels in Quilted Nappa, which costs Rs. 75,000, rounding off Malla's accessories only to Rs. 3,44,317.

With her long hair pulled back into a sleek bun. A black mask covered her face as she linked hands with Arjun Kapoor who was dressed casually in an all-black outfit.

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

