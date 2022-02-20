Malaika Arora in Philipp Plein's thigh-high slit gown shows how to be an ambassador of glamour: Yay or Nay?

If show-stealing had a name, dresses would own its sole proprietorship without a doubt. There's always something that can be spoken about the glamour these outfits bring all while knowing that you can make dresses to work, party, and play. Today, we have an extravagant take on how to go fabulous to a party in a dress. With a few weeks away from the next season, also known as Spring, let's prevent a jolt of colour at the moment and go instead with high shine. Sounds like a wowza plan, yeah?

There's no separating Malaika Arora from slaying and her fashion is as excellent a proof that will leave us drooling. Here's one for the day. There are no rules in fashion they say, but a party-goer should trust there is one and that is the one to do with intense glamour. Never settle with anything that doesn't say 'ravishing' instantly. It's a regular thing for Mala. Just look at this ensemble curated with georgette that brought a heart-eyed level of heat. The gown from Philipp Plein shined like the night sky with gold and silver rhinestones doing their magic.

This dress with full sleeves also had an asymmetric neckline that boosted the glam quotient. Adding all the wholesomeness in length was the draped detail placed below the hexagonal-shaped studded buckle that sat on the fabric belt. This look for the 48-year-old was wrapped up with rings, tasselled earrings from Mahesh Notandass, and ankle-strap stilettos. Smokey-eye makeup, neutral-toned pout, and textured waves looked mind-boggling.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

