Malaika Arora in a pink saree by Manish Malhotra showed how to look like a Patakha this Diwali: Yay or Nay?

After hiding in our homes due to the pandemic for almost over a year, this time the whole country celebrated Diwali with great pomp and show. As the number of infections lowered steadily, we geared up for this year's festivities with excitement. And what better to show our enthusiasm than to deck up in our ethnic best and look fab all the way. Well, take cues from Malaika Arora as she turned the six yards into a fiery ensemble.

Malaika never disappoints us in a saree and last night, she proved so. For Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash, Malaika walked hand-in-hand with beau Arjun Kapoor looking their best as they happily posed for the shutterbugs. Malaika chose a rani pink saree for the evening from the shelves of friend and designer, Manish Malhotra. She glammed up in this satin saree with embroidered patti borders and green lining running throughout. She taught us how to colour-block with a neon green strappy blouse with a plunging neckline. A thousand lit candles were equivalent to the sheen of the attire.

Malaika chose to accessorise with a statement beaded choker neckpiece featuring sea-green jewels, pink bangles and gold bracelets. The highlight was her tasselled blingy potli bag in gold and silver. Her never-seen-before look came in a sleek bun that was adorned with red blooms. A fresh base, eyeliner, soft-kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips with a black bindi completed her Diwali look.

Arjun was seen in an all-black ensemble with a button-up front kurta looking his ethnic best.

What do you think of Malaika's desi look? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is a beauty in blue as she celebrates Diwali in Sabyasachi's bandhani lehenga: Yay or Nay?



