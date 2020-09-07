Malaika Arora plays dress up in a saree gown by Gaurav Gupta: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora mixes her love for sarees and gowns into one as she plays dress up for a reality TV show. Check it out

The pandemic has hit us hard. No matter how much we try and keep our distance, we are always scared to get affected. who was recently seen shooting a reality TV show seems to have been hit by the Coronavirus. While the diva is keeping good, she made quite the fashion statement before going into self-quarantine.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress looked every bit ravishing as she mixed her love for statement gowns and saree, all in one! Arora opted for a midnight blue sparkly number by Gaurav Gupta. The blue wonder featured a modern silhouette with a strapless body-hugging gown with drapes that mimicked a saree. The saree gown oozed glamour as the silhouette did enough justice to her curvy frame. Adding it to, a pleated fabric was draped over her shoulders that mimicked a pallu.

While Malaika's saree gown was enough to make a statement, she styled it with a statement diamond and emerald necklace that stole the show. Sleek centre-parted hair was her choice of hairstyle for the evening. For her glam, she chose to keep things simple with soft smokey eyes and a flawless base.

We are quite the fans of her modern saree look and, to be honest, we are loving the way Malaika is stepping up her styling game lately!

