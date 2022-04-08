Malaika Arora plays a gorgeous muse for L'effet by Sanjev Marwaaha in a lehenga set for a fashion show

No amount of fashion trend booklets has been able to give lehenga sets a backseat. Isn't it? Weddings are back at it after having slowed down due to the pandemic and to win whether you play safe or bold, this ethnic attire understands both languages and manages to live up to all your sartorial dreams. Here's a Bollywood diva who has met max glamour with her fashion game at all times and this reference echoes the same with elegance highlighted to the core.

It was just recently that we heard of Malaika Arora meeting with an accident on the highway. While she's getting back in the pink of health, here's us throwing it back to the day she played showstopper for L'effet by Sanjev Marwaaha at a fashion show in Pune. Wrapped in the true enchanting elegance of an attire that's seen as go-to by most brides and wedding guests, the 48-year-old donned a three-piece set that consisted of a cropped blouse with short sleeves and intricate embroidery that was an example of perfection with all the colour and beads put together. This was clubbed with a voluminous skirt that had patterns designed with beads which were also common on her peach organza dupatta.

Her ethnic ensemble was taken to an extra regal height with Maya Sanghavi Jewels' Polki choker-style necklace, bracelets, and a ring. Mala's hair was tied into a bun that had pink roses to bring in a graceful aesthetic and with her eyelids all shimmery in gold and lips super pink, she looked most beautiful on the ramp.

Is this ethnic look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

