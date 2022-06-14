Malaika Arora in a printed tie-dye tee and shorts set showed it's never too late to look cool; Yay or Nay?

Everything about tie-dye print feels like a fun glam party. This very print has a long-standing history but it majorly rose to fame in 2020. Those pandemic-struck lockdown days seemed less taxing when we could turn artists and paint our own tees with many colourful dyes. As our fashion energy continues to read loud and chic and doesn't want to go incognito, here's a reference that's cool and simple. Comfy fits are here to stay, says Malaika Arora's OOTD.

If love had a better way to put it, this look would be it. We'll take a pair or more, thanks, Mala. Seen this morning outside to pick up a bunch of flowers, the mother-of-one was dressed in a co-ordinated outfit. It's summer and we repeat, nothing could beat this beauty. The 48-year-old picked out a cotton combo which entailed a teal blue, brown, and white printed t-shirt which entailed short sleeves and a slightly loose fit.

The 48-year-old teamed this with mini shorts which featured the same tie-dye printed detail on both the sides, the white mesh fabric attached to the hems looked cute. Malaika accessorised her look with a denim printed baseball cap which has been her go-to lately and Christian Dior jacquard vertical pouch bag with a sling. The brighter, the better, and here's proof. Her pink sandals are proof. The fashion girl styled her hair into a plait, eyebrows were shaded and a neutral-toned lipstick had her vote.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to look glam in her steal-worthy white kurtas