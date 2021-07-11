Malaika Arora proved that monochrome pantsuits are a stylish fit from AM to PM and will never go wrong

Bring out the boss babe in you and style your suit sets right! Take these tips from B-town’s fashion star and put your best pantsuit forward.

Working remotely sure has the perk of giving one a relaxed at-home feel which includes dressing up in whatever your mood resonated with for the day. While blazers may have made an on and off entry during zoom meetings, we doubt suit pants held the same opportunity. With a few offices slowly sliding towards making for a re-emergence, it's time to pick your favourite pantsuit when you head out so you can make both styles and comfort your best friends.

If you’ve followed ’s style stories closely, you’ll know she’s a force to reckon with when a pantsuit feels like a fashionable bet to wear to your workspace, and maybe you’re in for more? Like don blazers and pants beyond your daily work timings and slay them all no matter the location or event. Read on!

An outing after a pretty long hiatus demands a vibrant show so make it all about the neon. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star rocked a neon green pantsuit by Mandira Wirk. Perfect for an evening party, the set featured a collared blazer and flare pants. With the plunging neckline and pink pointed-toe pumps, it sure kept the heat factor extremely high.

Designed to scream nothing but oodles of love, Malaika looked fab in a red Malan Breton pantsuit that consisted of flock printing and was paired up with straight-fit pants and a belt made with the similar fabric that was cinched at her waist. Tip: Throw a chunky chain necklace that complements the sultry neckline.

Wipeout colours and go white! We mean all-white in a pantsuit that can instantly fuel up your mood with confidence and elegance. The glamorous girl dressed up in a sleeveless waistcoat, loose-fit pants, and pointed-toe gold sparkly pumps. The blazer was an add-on that promised a classy element alongside the necklace with a green pendant.

Power up your wardrobe with a purple pantsuit. The monochrome Amit Aggarwal sequinned blazer and pants are a must-have if you’re going out for a night party with your close ones. Skip the necklace and play it like a star with a pair of studded tassel drop earrings. That’s the way to make your day all starry and glam.

Catching up with a friend over a coffee, brunch or lunch? Make it look groundbreaking with a cropped satin blazer and style it up with straight fit trousers and pointed-toe silver pumps.

Which pantsuit did you wish to add to your closet? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty Kundra in sequined outfits defined the real meaning of Double Dhamaka; YAY or NAY?

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×