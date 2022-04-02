Malaika Arora proves a black mermaid gown is the eternal hot love of every fashionista: Yay or Nay?

Our style is slanting towards all things cute with summer almost live. But, no amount of revival of trends can steal our hearts from eyeing black outfits. It just happens to be the most glam all day, every day, and things can't get punchier than with this gown. As we've made our minds up to show off a reference as provided by Malaika Arora recently, tell us you can't wait anymore to make it to the party.

Let's introduce you first to a note-worthy detail. Just in case a chill picks up at night, this full-sleeved attire can keep you well covered. So, next time you chance on a gown, look for a cosy touch too. For a reality show, the 48-year-old rocked a full-length dress that featured a fishtail silhouette. Call her bold and beautiful fashion queen as she made another head-turning choice. This came with an asymmetric neckline that also paved the way for an overlap kind of detail as it featured fabric buttons placed vertically.

Mala's black gown opened into a gorgeous flare coupled with folds. Just so beautifully chic, the Hello Hello dancer is often the one to go big on accessories. She carried with regal business as she wore sparkly silver earrings and a statement studded necklace. The diva kept her skin dewy accompanied by lots of highlighter, winged black eyeliner, and nude shiny lipstick. Her sleek hairdo was tied into a high ponytail and her nails were painted all white. Absolutely classic!

