Malaika Arora proves it's fun to repeat as she shows two ways to style a crop top with blazers; Yay or Nay?

It's understandable that the feeling of style shift from one season to another can feel sickening. The mood of the monsoon nowhere hints at all the times we were committed to crop tops, skirts, or outfits that made us look at shorter hems. Our views are forced to change now but does it feel that it's almost impossible to deny the enduring chicness of crop tops? These may not soar in demand anymore but thanks to Malaika Arora who showed us it is good to reunite with something that defined excellence to us.

The term fatigue doesn't apply when crop tops are the core topic. Come any time of the day, somehow just love to keep our skin bare, and if you want these back on top of your 'to-wear-list' and still make these suitable for the season, take the lead from the Munni Badnaam dancer on how to style your crop top with blazers that can bring warmth and classic charm to your look.

She's a sucker for crop tops and her fashion moves take no time to get viral even when the 48-year-old repeats her ensembles like a cool star. One such rotation is the Off-White's monochrome crop top which features the brand's logo print. As Mala returned to Mumbai after her Parisian summer vacation with Arjun Kapoor, she was seen with her Louis Vuitton luggage and khaki pant suit which featured an oversized blazer styled with matching trousers that had ripped cuts on her knees. She rocked this set with the said crop top and brown formal shoes.

Malaika wore the same deep-neck crop top last year as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport dressed in a casual look. Her edgy OOTD consisted of a vibrant orange blazer styled right to flex her toned abs and look complete with her favourite ripped blue and blue sports shoes. The diva rounded off her look with a gold chain-link accessory which bore an evil eye pendant and a printed mask.

