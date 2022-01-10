Malaika Arora proves sequins are a winner in a one shoulder gown by Maison Met: Yay or Nay?

Are you one of those whose work break has you scrolling through outfits online? Confession: I am that girl who's always looking for a reason to add clothes to my closet. In a world where tomorrow seems unpredictable, we'd all count on feel-good indulgence to keep our spirits high and to me, this comes with fashion, makeup, and parties. If you're with me on this, here's a dress that caught my attention today. Look at all the glamour it flashes, how can I not be ready to party?

Sequins are old the world would tell you but the fashion arena will never give you a reason to retreat this beauty from your life. It's been alive for years doing its stunning thing and this gown has chimed in on just that. For a dance show that Mala judges, she was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in MaisonMet by Mety Choa. This one-shoulder gown in a rose gold shade was soused with sequins. It hugged her curves beautifully and those pleats on the bodice that joined the ones with that on midriff looked remarkably striking.

If minimalism was something you swore by, take a minute or two to look at dresses that brought less oomph and looked partially-party like. Sequins with their power to shine loud can make a bold statement and what's hotter than a thigh-high slit that comes with the ensemble? The 48-year-old's gown was styled with ankle-strap knotted detail of stilettos and Farah Khan World's earrings with a teardrop green gemstone detail that brought some admirable glitz and these looked well put with fabulous wavy tresses, glittery smokey-eye makeup, and a peach glossy pout.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

