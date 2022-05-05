Malaika Arora proves white shirt dresses are a little too unfailing in making edgy statements

The biggest fashion hit for a reason. Yes, what could even hold such a title better than white shirt dresses? Curated to do exceptionally well in summer, its glam-delivery rate is a little too high. Its focal points are edgy, comfy, and ultra-immaculate. Just the way every fashion girlie would want it to be. Loving a bright dosage of colours is the accepted streak this season and it doesn't hurt but definitely wins to blur these lines and bring a single classic hue to the front. Especially when a dress is all that we can drool over given the heat.

Here are the throwback times to when Malaika Arora styled white shirt dresses like a style queen and we're here to admit that we're a sucker for how fabulously she's taken these out and about and beyond.

Prints are in and so are dresses that make people stop and stare. The only case in point we wish to have you introduced to is this oversized shirt dress from Huemn, which had a portrait of Charles Bukowski. The mother-of-one styled this mini number with white Isabel Marant leather boots that bore multiple cut-outs. Party ready, yet?

Can we talk about a dress that can be worn once, twice, or more? But, make it look very Mala-like. Sexy and new every single time. This Dhruv Kapoor’s creation with bell sleeves and a victorian inspired collar has been on note-worthy spins as she has teamed this with all things snakeskin patterned belt bag and mid-calf boots. Make it your beach look soon, yeah?

Next, she wore the same with Stuart Weitzman embellished boots and a Gucci belt as her night-out fit. Another day, another look to slay is all we wish to say now. She clubbed this ensemble with a panama hat, crossbody bag, and brown ankle-length brown boots.

Her latest hot take was with a shirt dress she was spotted last night with. The 48-year-old blended a party vibe with that formal as she opted for a white shirt with a collar and high-low hem. This was topped off with a black vest. All set to make it a head-turning look, she accessorised it with a black bag and threw in gold ankle-strap platform heels.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

