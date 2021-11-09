Malaika Arora puts up a glamorous show in Naeem Khan’s sparkly lavender gown for the red carpet: Yay or Nay?

Believe it or not, Malaika Arora hardly fails to make it to the headlines for her ultra-glam choices. Each and every time she makes our hearts race with her drop-dead gorgeous avatars that range from sultry sarees to sumptuous dresses. And this diva nails every look like a true blue fashionista. Whether she is dressed down for a day out in the city or for the red carpet, her sartorial choices have always been appreciated by the fashion police.

Malaika is truly someone who has been ageing backwards and the recent clicks of the Chaiyya Chaiyya star only prove that. The starlet was dressed in a glamorous gown as she was papped at the Queen Of The World event held in Mumbai. She picked a sparkling body-hugging and full-sleeved number from designer Naeem Khan that brushed the floor. Adding to her oomph were the power shoulders and high neck detail with a keyhole. The shimmery gown was doused in sequins and looked absolutely fab as she struck poses for the shutterbugs putting on a display of her hourglass frame.

Malaika chose to accessorise with gold dangler earrings and a statement neckpiece that emerged out of the keyhole. As for her glam, she coloured her lids with a purple eyeshadow that extended outwards and chose a silver shimmery one for the inner corners. A swipe of eyeliner and a pair of falsies gave an edge to the eyes. Filled-in brows, contoured and blushed cheeks with oodles of highlighter and nude brown lips did the trick while her hair was tied in a top knot bun.

