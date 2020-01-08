Malaika Arora raises the temperature in Leal Daccarett; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora opts for the trendy sequinned skirt and you need to see it now. Check it out

Bollywood celebrities are now always on top of the game when it comes down to fashion and there’s no denying this fact! With the advent of the paparazzi culture, most celebrities make sure to step out n some of the most stunning ensembles. From airport lobbies to events, they are always on their best behaviour. On this list, is definitely that one diva who is gaining immense popularity. From the gym to casual lunch dates, she is always making sure to rais eth bar high.

This time around it was no different, as the actress made a stunning statement by opting for the current favourite trend of Bollywood - sequins. For what it looks like a night look, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress managed to soar the temperatures as she opted for a gold sequinned skirt by Leal Daccarett. The skirt bore a large black bow in the front that perfectly matched the tiny black bralette that she styled the look with. The skirt-bralette combo definitely worked well together while showing off enough of her toned midriff.

Adding to it, she accessorised the look with dainty layered necklaces while her perfectly blow-dried voluminous waves had their own moment. For her glam, the diva kept it simple with smudged in kohl, flawless base and a matte lip.

We are quite the fans of the look. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her party ensemble? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Don’t forget to follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More