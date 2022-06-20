Malaika Arora in Rat & Boa's halter neck metallic dress shows how to get, set & turn up the heat; Yay or Nay?

Bare that back season has left us. Weeps galore for sure but do we really miss it when we have Malaika Arora to raise the temps at all times? Never a try-hard to make heads turn, her insouciant style is what makes her a queen. Her recent blasts with fashion include a high-sequin show and then a backless dress. Our eyes are the of the view that the latter speaks of a hit. The arrival of rains can't bum us out yet for this hot drop is a flex we want to show a thumbs up to.

Dresses were majorly trending in the scorching days of summer and rightly so, Mala showed us that glam is all we need in a Rat & Boa slip dress. This Venus ensemble in a shade of green with a blend of liquid gold gave it a metallic effect. As dates become the mood of the monsoon a little more often than they used to be, thanks to the cozy chills which call for cuddles. For a house party or when you have the promise of warm jackets, replicate this sensuous look.

The 48-year-old's gown also entailed a halter neck further elevated with a cowl neckline. It didn't compromise on the riot of charm it held, look at that deep low-back opening. Thanks for defining what fire stands for time and again, Malaika. Maneka Harisinghani rounded off the look for the dancer and judge with an overdose of jewellery that looked swoon-worthy. From stacked necklaces to rings and bracelets, she sparkled in a true diva behaviour. Her hair was styled into a middle part and her eyes looked magical with the champagne metallic eyeshadow.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

