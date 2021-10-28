Malaika Arora repeats her aqua Zara crochet maxi dress for a day out in town; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora is quite a busy bee these days. The fashionista and fitness enthusiast rarely goes wrong when it comes to her fashion choices. From her red carpet, OTT looks to her street style, she has been slaying in all. And she hardly fails to impress her fans. The style diva is undoubtedly ageing backwards and still proves to be a tough contender to the new age actors in terms of physique as well as glamour.

As fashion savants, we are always on the hunt for new looks that will inspire us to add chicness to our wardrobe or just relish our eyes by feasting upon celebrities' day to day outfits. Malaika's voguish looks have always made it to the headlines. Her art of repeating outfits have inspired many ladies to rethink their choices, making a little effort in contributing towards the environment. Today, the shutterbugs caught the Chaiya Chaiya starlet in an aqua floor length maxi dress. The knitted outfit by Zara had a plunging neckline with scalloped straps. She styled with only a pair of yellow flip flops featuring green straps. Keeping her hair secured in a bun, Malaika wore her mask at all times while waving at the paps.

Since not everyday stars want to step out with a face full of makeup, Malaika decided to ditch all makeup and went au naturale. Looking fresh as ever, Malaika was a sight for sore eyes in this dress. Even in July, Malaika donned the same dress as she went out for a walk with a dog.

So what do you think of her dress? Tell us in the comments.

