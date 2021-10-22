Malaika Arora rocks an emerald green pantsuit but all our eyes are on the Curio Cottage choker; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora has proved that her sartorial game never fails. Every time she makes our hearts race in voluptuous attires that are timeless and classic. From sarees to sensuous dresses, the Chaiya Chaiya actress nails them all like a true diva and this time again, she dolled up in a luxe emerald green outfit that made us break the like button on the ‘gram. The star owns the aurora with which she pulls off her looks in ultimate glam style. Watching Malaika Arora defying age with her trendy fashion game is all that we need to kick away our October blues.

Malaika Arora was seen clad in an emerald green pantsuit. She paired her satin silk blazer that featured label collars and flap pockets with matching flared pants. The fabric sheen and her styling gave her elegant look an expensive vibe. The simple plain pantsuit from Judy Zhang was teamed with a statement choker necklace that bore emerald stones. Her choker from Curio Cottage amplified the boss lady vibes with a luxe touch making her style iconic with its sparkles. Teaming the pantsuit with a choker necklace was a daring move that Malaika totally pulled off! She also carried a yellow clutch bag from Ahikoza that contrasted her green ensemble.

The actress’ makeup was just fantastic with matching green eye shadow, falsies, dewy glow, hints of blush, pink matte lips and well-groomed eyebrows. She tied her hair back in a messy ponytail and left a few tendrils free in the front. She painted her nails in nude grey colour and rounded off her glam look in an effortlessly chic style. We think her dapper look with the classy choker necklace is perfect for a wedding party.

What are your thoughts on her glam look in the emerald green pantsuit; Yay or Nay?

