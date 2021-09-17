Malaika Arora’s age defying look in a DARING violet outfit from Aje redefines luxe party sheen; Yay or Nay?

The 47-year-old actress, is a no-brainer to fashion. Her impeccable styles have always made our jaws drop and hearts race. While bright and dope colours and edgy makeup looks dominate her ‘gram, she has a soft spot for simple yet stunning workout wear too. Be it a sensuous saree look or a flirty cut-out gown, the fitness enthusiast proves age is just a number with her daring fashion choices. We surely can count on Malaika to effortlessly pull off all looks with ultimate glamour. This time again, the diva’s recent photoshoot featured her looking ravishing in a show stopping number. Scroll on to decode her fab look.

Malaika Arora decked up in a stunning violet co-ord set from Aje that consisted of straight pants and a crop top in the same shiny material. Her off-shoulder crop top featured dramatic puffs sleeves and a plunging sweetheart neckline. The risque crop top also bore a pleated wrap style design. Her glamorous look in violet was a perfect party-ready style that’s also a winning choice to steal hearts at clubs.

She accessorised the look perfectly with a funky black furry bag from L’align that pretty much added oomph to her luxe look. She picked a gold choker contemporary neckpiece from Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas and a statement gold ring from Antarez Jewels that complimented her top-notch look. For makeup, Malaika is not the one to keep it cliche. She opted for a smokey eye look with deep purple eyeshadow, glossy lips and a dewy base. She left her blow-dried centre-parted hair open in wavy curls and rounded off her glamorous avatar with white manicure.

What do you think of her sizzling hot look in violet; Yay or Nay? Would you sport this daring look to your upcoming night party? Tell us in the comments below.

