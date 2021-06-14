Malaika Arora’s gowns are HIGH on glamour & the perfect choice for cocktails

Maxi gowns are the elegant silhouettes that will entice many hearts. Read on for more fashion advice.

Do full-length gowns do justice in making you look your best or will these fits fail you? You don’t need a fashion squad to dress this up for you. From luncheon to a dinner date, maxi gowns weren’t tailored to disappoint you. Rather, to teach you that less is good enough to make you look ravishing. Throw in a few accessories, a handbag, and the right shoes to lit up the look for you. When you’re game to not believe in the less-is-the-more concept, you can get experiential and go for the backless, thigh-high slits, and sparkly numbers. They’re worth the memories they’ll leave you with, trust us!

Actress cracked all the codes way too many times and seems to be a connoisseur in wearing maxi gowns in all their glory. Scroll ahead to treat your eyes and jot down a few style tips.

Soaring the temps super high, this multi-talented star donned a satin red one-shoulder gown by Julien Macdonald. The backless dress was designed with a train lying on the floor, cut-outs, and thigh-high slit details. She clubbed the look with silver stilettos.

Details to love and own. Consider Dhruv Kapoor's faux fur wrap shawl, which added oomph to a baby pink halter-neck gown. The Jean Louis Sabaji gown displayed a sequin collar, a bodice, and mesh details.

Bodycon with multicoloured beads doused in shimmer? It's worth a style shot. The striped full-sleeved gown by Yas Couture showcased a high neck detail, crisscross patterns, and an eye design.

All eyes on the fabulous fit! The Yousef Al Jasmi panelled gown was tailored with beads overall and a slit was placed at the bottom front. The look was put together by fashion stylist, Maneka Harisinghani who sealed it all with silver accessories and heels.

Meet the metallics for a winner look. Maneka Harisinghani styled this gold backless gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit with a pair of ankle-strap stilettos.

