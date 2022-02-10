Malaika Arora’s grey sweater and chocolate brown latex pants are a spunky fit for a night out; Yay or Nay?

We are fans of Malaika Arora’s fashion choices. The evergreen diva’s glamorous avatars can kick away our midweek blues just like that! The fact that she is ready to experiment and explore trends without confining herself into a particular niche makes her style something we all can look up to. Be it shimmery mini dresses, sequin sarees or offbeat sheer gowns, Malaika knows how to slay! Proving that age is just a number with her confidence, charisma and style, her dinner date look from last night has got our hearts racing.

Beating the winter chills in a hot outfit Mala looked stunning. Her cropped grey sweater bore a cable knit pattern on the arms and raised circular knits that gave it an enticing look and feel. The leg-o-mutton sleeves of her round neck sweater gave it the drama factor. But actually, her OOTD 10 on 10 was those tight fit chocolate brown latex pants and matching ankle boots! The high waisted pants featured luxe sheen and glamour that spiced up her look. She styled it up with a cross-body sling bag and double-masked herself owing to the COVID 19 protocol. For makeup, she opted for mauve lips lined with a burgundy lip liner, well-groomed brows, mascara laden lashes and a flawless face with hints of bronzer and blush. The diva left her centre-parted hair open and sealed her look with a brown manicure and an antique statement ring as her only choice of accessory.

We think Malla totally nailed the millennial’s obsession with latex pants and took over the trends with her chic style game. The grey and brown combo worked well as a colour palette and her ankle boots did their share of magic in adding oomph to her spunky look for a dinner date. What are your thoughts on her recent look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

