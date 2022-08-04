Malaika Arora in Self-Portrait's white blazer dress shows how to glow up the night sky in style; Yay or Nay?

We're always the happiest to chart out the fashionable looks of stars who do not disappoint. They walk that distance along with their stylist to bring the best look that is certified to leave our fashion audience in a daze. Malaika is one such diva who is devoted to show what it takes to style up and cancel out each event on your social calendar with one exceptional look at a time. Have you seen her Delhi diaries yet? Blazers prove to be a clear standout case and it's all white. Interested? Read on, don't stop.

And the best-dressed title goes to? Mala. Always. From her street style to airport and party looks, her outfits carry the utmost definition of chic. These often signal at trying something out of the box needn't make for a daunting day. Just wear your confidence loud and you're about to slay. Another win of her includes this edgy look, a very suitable one for a brunch or a star-lit party.

Tanya Ghavri styled the 48-year-old in a Self-Portrait white blazer dress. This tailored and double-breasted mini dress looked its finest with a bouclé that gave it a classy finish. It bore a notched lapel as seen on the satin collar, structured shoulders, and double pockets. Details on the blazer's back are ready to make you feel your best with a slit placed right at the centre. This very much created the illusion of a cropped jacket and a high-waisted skirt.

Malaika rocked this full-sleeved Rs. 38,456.50 dress with pointed-toe white pumps, gold oversized hoop earrings, and rings. Her sleek ponytail and dewy makeup with winged black eyeliner and neutral-toned lipstick locked up her stunning look for the night.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Tara Sutaria proves black strapless tops and ripped blue jeans are chicer together in two ways; Yay or Nay?