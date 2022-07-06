Malaika Arora in a sequin bodycon dress shows a fireball of a glam look ideal for a party; Yay or Nay?

Nothing describes allure as sequins do. It's that instantly glam-giving gift that makes an ensemble look its part. The famously head-turning fashion girl, Malaika Arora seemed to have had a moment with a shiny dress and we can't wait for our turn to slay. The party fever is still hot and spiced-up, monsoon no way holds control over people's need to beat the stress and chill their way out over the weekend. Do you have your hopes rested on your shoulders that will serve you an inspiration that's as killer as it can get?

This Malaika-approved party dress is exactly what you need. If you're here for a no multi-coloured dress, you can absolutely play up with your makeup and make it stand out as a whole. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the 48-year-old dancing queen donned a bodycon mini dress that entailed too much bling to handle. This is exactly what you need to pepper your closet with if it's all about basic t-shirt dresses and no-shine outfits.

She looked like a striking star in this plunging neckline dress which had an overlap wrap-style feature and attached to was an elongated drape that made for a flowy train. Malaika's dress also had shoulder pads which gave it a sharp look and full sleeves are best for when you think the weather is a little cold to put up with. Style it your way all glam and pretty with stacked sheeny rings and studded oval-shaped drop earrings. Celebrity makeup artist, Reshmaa Merchant created a dewy makeup look on the diva which also had a matte red lipstick and a gel black winged eyeliner. Her hair was tied into a sleek ponytail. You can also accessorise your look with a clutch and ankle-strap stilettos to tie it all up gorgeously together.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

