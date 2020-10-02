Malaika Arora served two casual yet trendy looks in one day and we want both of them

Malaika Arora steps out in her casual best avatar and serves two off-duty looks! Check it out

You can always count on our leading ladies of Bollywood to look glamorous even when they step out for a casual grocery run or a visit to the salon. is definitely a new addition to this list who not only looks her glamorous best on the red carpets but also makes quite the case for her off-duty wardrobe. Today it proved to be no different as the actress not only served one stunning looks but showed the world ho it’s done with two casual attires.

First up, she stepped out in a neon green maxi dress which was definitely business in the front and party at the back. The sleeveless number fit her like a glove while a matching belt cinched her waist. It then flared out and casually brushed the floors. The back of the outfit was what stole the show. With cut out details, it was surely a winner. Malaika styled the look with kohl-clad eyes while a polka dot mask covered her face. With centre-parted brunette mane tied in a low ponytail, she completed the look with a brown Louis Vuitton monogrammed tote.

Literally, hours later, she stepped out wearing a breezy mini dress that is literally a winner in its own. With black and white checkered print, the dress bore strappy details with a breezy open silhouette that screams ‘comfort’. She styled the dress with a pair of white Reebok slides while pulling her hair up in a high-bun. A white sling completed her look while a surgical mask covered her face.

Which one of the two looks is your favourite?

Credits :viral bhayani

