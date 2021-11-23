Malaika Arora showed how to dazzle up your party closet with Kangana Trehan's mini sequin dress: Yay or Nay?

No day would seem perfect without a little or more sparkle. Need a reason? Although, we may be waiting for Christmas with the bated breadth to dance all night, It's never a wrong idea to call in for a celebration when in the mood to jazz up your style. We can only think of Mala to help shake up our closet's fatigue with something as bold as her outfit choices. Another day, another sizzling show by a queen we call Malaika Arora.

We know as an entrepreneur, dancer, fashion queen, gym-goer, and supremely gorgeous at 48. We all need a little indulgence time and again and this could be the start to something beautiful, just look at her mini dress. Doesn't it light up your eyes and smile? It’s worthy of you and a selfie that can go up on Instagram, isn’t it?

Here’s what Maneka Harisinghani picked out recently for the mother of one. Mala turned up the heat in a dusk one-shoulder dress that was strikingly brimful with sequins doused all over. The gold ensemble from Kangana Trehan was designed with georgette fabric that held a knotted detail up on one side of her shoulder. Although, this sat much like a coordinated top and skirt set. The fold at her waist mimicked it out.

The Rs. 29,800 mini dress was complemented with Soni Sapphire’s tassel earrings decked in studs, it totally dropped off like it’s hot and how. All and more things gold accompanied her look with multiple bangles and fingerings that would truly make it an exceptional night for you. We see the knotted and ankle-strap heels doing their glam and twinning bit to make it a winning look. Mala was truly the diva that glistened with glittery eyelids, volumised eyelashes, and a glossy pout.

